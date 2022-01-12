Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (17-22) will host the Miami Heat (25-15) after losing eight straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat

The 110.8 points per game the Hawks record are 6.6 more points than the Heat allow (104.2).

When Atlanta totals more than 104.2 points, it is 15-12.

When Miami gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 22-6.

The Heat average only 3.1 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Hawks allow (111.5).

Miami has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Atlanta is 12-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Heat's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

Miami has put together a 16-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.7% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 28.0 points and dishes out 9.6 assists per game.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 13.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro racks up 20.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Omer Yurtseven with 6.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.4 per game.

Duncan Robinson hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Cavaliers W 121-118 Away 1/3/2022 Trail Blazers L 136-131 Away 1/5/2022 Kings W 108-102 Away 1/7/2022 Lakers L 134-118 Away 1/9/2022 Clippers L 106-93 Away 1/12/2022 Heat - Home 1/14/2022 Heat - Away 1/15/2022 Knicks - Home 1/17/2022 Bucks - Home 1/19/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/21/2022 Heat - Home

