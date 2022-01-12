Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (17-22) will host the Miami Heat (25-15) after losing eight straight home games. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat

  • The 110.8 points per game the Hawks record are 6.6 more points than the Heat allow (104.2).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 104.2 points, it is 15-12.
  • When Miami gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 22-6.
  • The Heat average only 3.1 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Hawks allow (111.5).
  • Miami has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
  • Atlanta is 12-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta has a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Heat's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
  • Miami has put together a 16-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.7% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 28.0 points and dishes out 9.6 assists per game.
  • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 13.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro racks up 20.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in rebounds is Omer Yurtseven with 6.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.4 per game.
  • Duncan Robinson hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Cavaliers

W 121-118

Away

1/3/2022

Trail Blazers

L 136-131

Away

1/5/2022

Kings

W 108-102

Away

1/7/2022

Lakers

L 134-118

Away

1/9/2022

Clippers

L 106-93

Away

1/12/2022

Heat

-

Home

1/14/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/15/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/17/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Rockets

W 120-110

Away

1/2/2022

Kings

L 115-113

Away

1/3/2022

Warriors

L 115-108

Away

1/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-109

Away

1/8/2022

Suns

W 123-100

Away

1/12/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Hawks

-

Home

1/15/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/19/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Hawks

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
