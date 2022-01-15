Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (26-15) will host the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-4.5
221 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks
- The 108.6 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Hawks allow.
- Miami is 18-2 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
- When Atlanta gives up fewer than 108.6 points, it is 12-7.
- The Hawks' 110.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 103.9 the Heat allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 15-12 when it scores more than 103.9 points.
- Miami has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 15th.
- The Heat grab 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Hawks average (10.3).
- The Hawks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at sixth.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Omer Yurtseven averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.3 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dewayne Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (27.7 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela grabs 13.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.8 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.5 per game.
