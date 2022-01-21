Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) fight fort the ball during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (29-16) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (19-25) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat

The Hawks put up 7.3 more points per game (111.2) than the Heat allow (103.9).

Atlanta is 17-14 when scoring more than 103.9 points.

Miami has a 25-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hawks allow (112.3).

Miami has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Atlanta's record is 12-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

This season, the Hawks have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

Atlanta is 18-12 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.8% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 18-2 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.9 points and distributing 9.5 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 13.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro puts up 20.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.

Omer Yurtseven puts up a stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 points and 1.2 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Duncan Robinson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Heat, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Heat L 115-91 Home 1/14/2022 Heat L 124-118 Away 1/15/2022 Knicks L 117-108 Home 1/17/2022 Bucks W 121-114 Home 1/19/2022 Timberwolves W 134-122 Home 1/21/2022 Heat - Home 1/23/2022 Hornets - Away 1/26/2022 Kings - Home 1/28/2022 Celtics - Home 1/30/2022 Lakers - Home 1/31/2022 Raptors - Home

