How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (29-16) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (19-25) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
Hawks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat
- The Hawks put up 7.3 more points per game (111.2) than the Heat allow (103.9).
- Atlanta is 17-14 when scoring more than 103.9 points.
- Miami has a 25-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hawks allow (112.3).
- Miami has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
- Atlanta's record is 12-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- Atlanta is 18-12 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.8% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami is 18-2 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.9 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 13.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro puts up 20.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
- Omer Yurtseven puts up a stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 points and 1.2 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 8.3 per game, adding 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Duncan Robinson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Heat, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Heat
L 115-91
Home
1/14/2022
Heat
L 124-118
Away
1/15/2022
Knicks
L 117-108
Home
1/17/2022
Bucks
W 121-114
Home
1/19/2022
Timberwolves
W 134-122
Home
1/21/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/23/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/28/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/30/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Raptors
-
Home
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Hawks
W 115-91
Away
1/14/2022
Hawks
W 124-118
Home
1/15/2022
76ers
L 109-98
Home
1/17/2022
Raptors
W 104-99
Home
1/19/2022
Trail Blazers
W 104-92
Home
1/21/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/26/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/28/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/29/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/31/2022
Celtics
-
Away