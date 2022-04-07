Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (52-28) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (41-38) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks

  • The Heat score 110.0 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Hawks give up.
  • Miami has a 32-4 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.
  • Atlanta has a 22-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Hawks' 113.7 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 105.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.3 points, Atlanta is 40-21.
  • Miami is 47-19 when it allows fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 21st.
  • The Heat average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Hawks grab per game (10.0).
  • The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 17th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Trae Young puts up enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 11.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.6 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
  • Young is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.3 per game).

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
