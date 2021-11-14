Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (4-9) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (6-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bucks

The Hawks record just 2.5 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Bucks allow (109.0).

Atlanta has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 109.0 points.

Milwaukee is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Bucks' 108.5 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 110.9 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Milwaukee is 6-1.

Atlanta's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Hawks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Atlanta is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Bucks' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Milwaukee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 24.5 points and distributing 9.2 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by putting up 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Grayson Allen hits 3.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.

Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/4/2021 Jazz L 116-98 Home 11/6/2021 Suns L 121-117 Away 11/8/2021 Warriors L 127-113 Away 11/9/2021 Jazz L 110-98 Away 11/12/2021 Nuggets L 105-96 Away 11/14/2021 Bucks - Home 11/15/2021 Magic - Home 11/17/2021 Celtics - Home 11/20/2021 Hornets - Home 11/22/2021 Thunder - Home 11/24/2021 Spurs - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule