Mar 8, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) moves to the basket around Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.4 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-25) host Trae Young (sixth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (31-33) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -4.5 239.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hawks

The 114.5 points per game the Bucks average are only 2.7 more points than the Hawks give up (111.8).

Milwaukee has a 37-5 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 114.5 points, it is 25-15.

The Hawks average just 2.1 more points per game (112.5) than the Bucks give up (110.4).

Atlanta has put together a 25-13 record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.

Milwaukee has a 28-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.5 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 20th.

The Bucks' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Hawks grab per game (9.9).

The Bucks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 19th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.5 points per contest.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Khris Middleton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch