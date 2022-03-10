How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.4 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-25) host Trae Young (sixth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (31-33) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-4.5
239.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hawks
- The 114.5 points per game the Bucks average are only 2.7 more points than the Hawks give up (111.8).
- Milwaukee has a 37-5 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.
- When Atlanta allows fewer than 114.5 points, it is 25-15.
- The Hawks average just 2.1 more points per game (112.5) than the Bucks give up (110.4).
- Atlanta has put together a 25-13 record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.
- Milwaukee has a 28-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 20th.
- The Bucks' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Hawks grab per game (9.9).
- The Bucks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 19th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.5 points per contest.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Khris Middleton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Young racks up enough points (27.8 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.6 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
- Young is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)