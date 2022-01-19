Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.5 points per game) when they try to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

  • The 110.7 points per game the Hawks score are just 1.6 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.1).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 109.1 points, it is 15-11.
  • Minnesota has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Timberwolves put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks allow (112.0).
  • When it scores more than 112.0 points, Minnesota is 12-5.
  • Atlanta's record is 13-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
  • This season, the Hawks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
  • Atlanta has a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • This season, Minnesota has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.7 points and distributing 9.4 assists.
  • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 13.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Towns averages 24.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 7.0 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Clippers

L 106-93

Away

1/12/2022

Heat

L 115-91

Home

1/14/2022

Heat

L 124-118

Away

1/15/2022

Knicks

L 117-108

Home

1/17/2022

Bucks

W 121-114

Home

1/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

1/23/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/30/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Rockets

W 141-123

Away

1/11/2022

Pelicans

L 128-125

Away

1/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/16/2022

Warriors

W 119-99

Home

1/18/2022

Knicks

W 112-110

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/28/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/30/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17523063
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Mavericks

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
boise state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy