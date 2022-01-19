Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.5 points per game) when they try to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Timberwolves
- The 110.7 points per game the Hawks score are just 1.6 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.1).
- When Atlanta totals more than 109.1 points, it is 15-11.
- Minnesota has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Timberwolves put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks allow (112.0).
- When it scores more than 112.0 points, Minnesota is 12-5.
- Atlanta's record is 13-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- Atlanta has a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- This season, Minnesota has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.7 points and distributing 9.4 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 13.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns averages 24.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 7.0 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Clippers
L 106-93
Away
1/12/2022
Heat
L 115-91
Home
1/14/2022
Heat
L 124-118
Away
1/15/2022
Knicks
L 117-108
Home
1/17/2022
Bucks
W 121-114
Home
1/19/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/21/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/23/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/28/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/30/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
W 141-123
Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
L 128-125
Away
1/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-108
Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
W 119-99
Home
1/18/2022
Knicks
W 112-110
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/27/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/28/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/30/2022
Jazz
-
Home