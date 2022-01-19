Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.5 points per game) when they try to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

The 110.7 points per game the Hawks score are just 1.6 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.1).

When Atlanta totals more than 109.1 points, it is 15-11.

Minnesota has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Timberwolves put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Hawks allow (112.0).

When it scores more than 112.0 points, Minnesota is 12-5.

Atlanta's record is 13-8 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.

This season, the Hawks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

Atlanta has a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Minnesota has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.7 points and distributing 9.4 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 13.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.8 PPG average.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns averages 24.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 7.0 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Clippers L 106-93 Away 1/12/2022 Heat L 115-91 Home 1/14/2022 Heat L 124-118 Away 1/15/2022 Knicks L 117-108 Home 1/17/2022 Bucks W 121-114 Home 1/19/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/21/2022 Heat - Home 1/23/2022 Hornets - Away 1/26/2022 Kings - Home 1/28/2022 Celtics - Home 1/30/2022 Lakers - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule