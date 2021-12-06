Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (12-12) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-1.5
-
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Hawks
- The 107.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are the same as the Hawks allow.
- When Minnesota totals more than 108.4 points, it is 7-4.
- Atlanta has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Hawks score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves allow.
- When it scores more than 107.0 points, Atlanta is 11-5.
- Minnesota's record is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
- The Timberwolves pull down an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Hawks by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at first.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.0 points and pulls down 9.0 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 26.2 points and adds 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 12.5 rebounds, 11.5 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is John Collins (1.4 per game).
How To Watch
Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)