Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

The Atlanta Hawks (12-12) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -1.5 -

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

The 107.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are the same as the Hawks allow.

When Minnesota totals more than 108.4 points, it is 7-4.

Atlanta has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Hawks score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves allow.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Atlanta is 11-5.

Minnesota's record is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.

The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Timberwolves pull down an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Hawks by 2.9 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at first.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.0 points and pulls down 9.0 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

