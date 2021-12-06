Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) after a game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (12-12) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

    Timberwolves vs Hawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -1.5

    -

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

    • The 107.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are the same as the Hawks allow.
    • When Minnesota totals more than 108.4 points, it is 7-4.
    • Atlanta has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Hawks score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 107.0 the Timberwolves allow.
    • When it scores more than 107.0 points, Atlanta is 11-5.
    • Minnesota's record is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
    • The Timberwolves pull down an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Hawks by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
    • The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at first.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.0 points and pulls down 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
    • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young averages 26.2 points and adds 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.5 rebounds, 11.5 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is John Collins (1.4 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

