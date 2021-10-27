Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) take on the Atlanta Hawks (2-1) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hawks
- Last year, the Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.
- Atlanta had a 29-7 record last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans had a 22-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- New Orleans put together a 27-17 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.
- Atlanta's record was 32-11 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.
- The Pelicans ranked third in rebounding in the NBA, the Hawks finished fifth.
- The Hawks averaged 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished third.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
- Clint Capela hauled in an average of 14.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game last season.
- Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected 2.0 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.
- Graham made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Williamson averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Valanciunas compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
October
27
2021
Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)