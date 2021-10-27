    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Gonzalez-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) take on the Atlanta Hawks (2-1) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Pelicans

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hawks

    • Last year, the Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.
    • Atlanta had a 29-7 record last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans had a 22-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed to opponents.
    • New Orleans put together a 27-17 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.
    • Atlanta's record was 32-11 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.
    • The Pelicans ranked third in rebounding in the NBA, the Hawks finished fifth.
    • The Hawks averaged 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished third.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
    • Clint Capela hauled in an average of 14.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game last season.
    • Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected 2.0 blocks per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Graham made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Williamson averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Valanciunas compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
