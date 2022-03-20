How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) will try to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pelicans
- The Hawks put up only 3.0 more points per game (112.9) than the Pelicans allow (109.9).
- Atlanta is 31-15 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
- New Orleans is 27-16 when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.
- The Pelicans put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (112.1).
- New Orleans has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Atlanta's record is 19-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Hawks make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Atlanta is 24-9 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Pelicans have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- New Orleans has compiled a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram racks up 22.8 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
W 112-106
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
W 131-128
Home
3/14/2022
Trail Blazers
W 122-113
Home
3/16/2022
Hornets
L 116-106
Away
3/18/2022
Grizzlies
W 120-105
Home
3/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/22/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/25/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/28/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Thunder
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Magic
L 108-102
Home
3/11/2022
Hornets
L 142-120
Home
3/13/2022
Rockets
W 130-105
Home
3/15/2022
Suns
L 131-115
Home
3/18/2022
Spurs
W 124-91
Away
3/20/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/21/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/24/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/26/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/27/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away