How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins center Clint Capela (15) and guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Trae Young (11) react after the Hawks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) will try to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pelicans

  • The Hawks put up only 3.0 more points per game (112.9) than the Pelicans allow (109.9).
  • Atlanta is 31-15 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
  • New Orleans is 27-16 when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Pelicans put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (112.1).
  • New Orleans has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Atlanta's record is 19-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Hawks make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Atlanta is 24-9 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Pelicans have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • New Orleans has compiled a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
  • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram racks up 22.8 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Clippers

W 112-106

Home

3/13/2022

Pacers

W 131-128

Home

3/14/2022

Trail Blazers

W 122-113

Home

3/16/2022

Hornets

L 116-106

Away

3/18/2022

Grizzlies

W 120-105

Home

3/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/22/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/23/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Magic

L 108-102

Home

3/11/2022

Hornets

L 142-120

Home

3/13/2022

Rockets

W 130-105

Home

3/15/2022

Suns

L 131-115

Home

3/18/2022

Spurs

W 124-91

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

