Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins center Clint Capela (15) and guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Trae Young (11) react after the Hawks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) will try to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pelicans

The Hawks put up only 3.0 more points per game (112.9) than the Pelicans allow (109.9).

Atlanta is 31-15 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

New Orleans is 27-16 when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.

The Pelicans put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (112.1).

New Orleans has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Atlanta's record is 19-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Hawks make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Atlanta is 24-9 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Pelicans have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

New Orleans has compiled a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 9.5 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram racks up 22.8 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 Clippers W 112-106 Home 3/13/2022 Pacers W 131-128 Home 3/14/2022 Trail Blazers W 122-113 Home 3/16/2022 Hornets L 116-106 Away 3/18/2022 Grizzlies W 120-105 Home 3/20/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/22/2022 Knicks - Away 3/23/2022 Pistons - Away 3/25/2022 Warriors - Home 3/28/2022 Pacers - Away 3/30/2022 Thunder - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule