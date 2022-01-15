Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (17-24) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (21-21) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at State Farm Arena. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks

  • The Hawks average 110.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 104.5 the Knicks allow.
  • Atlanta has a 15-13 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.
  • New York is 19-8 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Knicks' 104.3 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 111.9 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • New York has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Atlanta's record is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.
  • This season, the Hawks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Atlanta shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 16-11 overall.
  • The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • New York has compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 13.1 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Kings

W 108-102

Away

1/7/2022

Lakers

L 134-118

Away

1/9/2022

Clippers

L 106-93

Away

1/12/2022

Heat

L 115-91

Home

1/14/2022

Heat

L 124-118

Away

1/15/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/17/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

1/23/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Pacers

W 104-94

Home

1/6/2022

Celtics

W 108-105

Home

1/8/2022

Celtics

L 99-75

Away

1/10/2022

Spurs

W 111-96

Home

1/12/2022

Mavericks

W 108-85

Home

1/15/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/23/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

1 minute ago
Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson

1 minute ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy