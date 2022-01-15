Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (17-24) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (21-21) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at State Farm Arena. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks

The Hawks average 110.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 104.5 the Knicks allow.

Atlanta has a 15-13 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.

New York is 19-8 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Knicks' 104.3 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 111.9 the Hawks allow to opponents.

New York has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Atlanta's record is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.

This season, the Hawks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 16-11 overall.

The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

New York has compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 13.1 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 2.7 made threes per game.

Alec Burks (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Kings W 108-102 Away 1/7/2022 Lakers L 134-118 Away 1/9/2022 Clippers L 106-93 Away 1/12/2022 Heat L 115-91 Home 1/14/2022 Heat L 124-118 Away 1/15/2022 Knicks - Home 1/17/2022 Bucks - Home 1/19/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/21/2022 Heat - Home 1/23/2022 Hornets - Away 1/26/2022 Kings - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule