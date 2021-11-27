How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (11-9) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (10-9) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks
- The 111.4 points per game the Hawks average are only 4.4 more points than the Knicks allow (107.0).
- Atlanta has a 10-4 record when putting up more than 107.0 points.
- New York is 8-5 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Knicks put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Hawks allow (108.2).
- When it scores more than 108.2 points, New York is 5-1.
- Atlanta has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.
- This season, the Hawks have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
- In games Atlanta shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.
- New York has compiled a 6-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.0% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 25.6 points per game to go with 9.2 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.3 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- Kemba Walker (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Celtics
W 110-99
Home
11/20/2021
Hornets
W 115-105
Home
11/22/2021
Thunder
W 113-101
Home
11/24/2021
Spurs
W 124-106
Away
11/26/2021
Grizzlies
W 132-100
Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/3/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/6/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Magic
L 104-98
Home
11/20/2021
Rockets
W 106-99
Home
11/21/2021
Bulls
L 109-103
Away
11/23/2021
Lakers
W 106-100
Home
11/26/2021
Suns
L 118-97
Home
11/27/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/30/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/2/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/7/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pacers
-
Away