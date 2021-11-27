Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) works around Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) in the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (11-9) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (10-9) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks

The 111.4 points per game the Hawks average are only 4.4 more points than the Knicks allow (107.0).

Atlanta has a 10-4 record when putting up more than 107.0 points.

New York is 8-5 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Knicks put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Hawks allow (108.2).

When it scores more than 108.2 points, New York is 5-1.

Atlanta has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.

This season, the Hawks have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.

New York has compiled a 6-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.0% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 25.6 points per game to go with 9.2 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.3 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.

Kemba Walker (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Celtics W 110-99 Home 11/20/2021 Hornets W 115-105 Home 11/22/2021 Thunder W 113-101 Home 11/24/2021 Spurs W 124-106 Away 11/26/2021 Grizzlies W 132-100 Away 11/27/2021 Knicks - Home 12/1/2021 Pacers - Away 12/3/2021 76ers - Home 12/5/2021 Hornets - Home 12/6/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/10/2021 Nets - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule