    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) works around Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) in the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (11-9) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (10-9) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks

    • The 111.4 points per game the Hawks average are only 4.4 more points than the Knicks allow (107.0).
    • Atlanta has a 10-4 record when putting up more than 107.0 points.
    • New York is 8-5 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
    • The Knicks put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Hawks allow (108.2).
    • When it scores more than 108.2 points, New York is 5-1.
    • Atlanta has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.
    • This season, the Hawks have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
    • In games Atlanta shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.
    • New York has compiled a 6-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.0% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 25.6 points per game to go with 9.2 assists.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.3 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • Kemba Walker (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 110-99

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 115-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    W 124-106

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 132-100

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Magic

    L 104-98

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 106-99

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bulls

    L 109-103

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Lakers

    W 106-100

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Suns

    L 118-97

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

