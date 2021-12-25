Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a shot and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (15-16) will visit the New York Knicks (14-18) after winning six straight road games. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Knicks

    Knicks

    -7

    209.5 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hawks

    • The Knicks record 106.2 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 109.3 the Hawks allow.
    • New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • Atlanta has an 11-5 record when giving up fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 107.4 the Knicks give up.
    • Atlanta is 13-7 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • New York is 12-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 16th.
    • The Knicks average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Hawks grab per game (10.5).
    • The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.8 points, 9.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (27.3 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela grabs 12.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.5 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
