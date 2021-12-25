Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a shot and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (15-16) will visit the New York Knicks (14-18) after winning six straight road games. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -7 209.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hawks

The Knicks record 106.2 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 109.3 the Hawks allow.

New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Atlanta has an 11-5 record when giving up fewer than 106.2 points.

The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 107.4 the Knicks give up.

Atlanta is 13-7 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

New York is 12-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 16th.

The Knicks average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Hawks grab per game (10.5).

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.8 points, 9.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch