Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) battle for the loose ball on the floor during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Thunder

The 109.4 points per game the Hawks average are only 3.8 more points than the Thunder give up (105.6).

When Atlanta totals more than 105.6 points, it is 7-4.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.4 points, it is 5-6.

The Thunder score an average of 98.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 109.2 the Hawks give up.

The Hawks make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Atlanta has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Thunder's 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

This season, Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 24.7 points and distributing 9.2 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.4 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.

Gilgeous-Alexander knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Nuggets L 105-96 Away 11/14/2021 Bucks W 120-100 Home 11/15/2021 Magic W 129-111 Home 11/17/2021 Celtics W 110-99 Home 11/20/2021 Hornets W 115-105 Home 11/22/2021 Thunder - Home 11/24/2021 Spurs - Away 11/26/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/27/2021 Knicks - Home 12/1/2021 Pacers - Away 12/3/2021 76ers - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule