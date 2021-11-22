Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Thunder
- The 109.4 points per game the Hawks average are only 3.8 more points than the Thunder give up (105.6).
- When Atlanta totals more than 105.6 points, it is 7-4.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.4 points, it is 5-6.
- The Thunder score an average of 98.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 109.2 the Hawks give up.
- The Hawks make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Atlanta has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Thunder's 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (45.7%).
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 24.7 points and distributing 9.2 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.4 PPG average.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Gilgeous-Alexander knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Nuggets
L 105-96
Away
11/14/2021
Bucks
W 120-100
Home
11/15/2021
Magic
W 129-111
Home
11/17/2021
Celtics
W 110-99
Home
11/20/2021
Hornets
W 115-105
Home
11/22/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/24/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/26/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/3/2021
76ers
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Nets
L 120-96
Home
11/15/2021
Heat
L 103-90
Home
11/17/2021
Rockets
W 101-89
Home
11/19/2021
Bucks
L 96-89
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
L 111-105
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away