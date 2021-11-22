Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) battle for the loose ball on the floor during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) battle for the loose ball on the floor during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Thunder

    • The 109.4 points per game the Hawks average are only 3.8 more points than the Thunder give up (105.6).
    • When Atlanta totals more than 105.6 points, it is 7-4.
    • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 109.4 points, it is 5-6.
    • The Thunder score an average of 98.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 109.2 the Hawks give up.
    • The Hawks make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • Atlanta has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
    • The Thunder's 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (45.7%).
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 24.7 points and distributing 9.2 assists.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.4 PPG average.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    L 105-96

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    W 120-100

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    W 129-111

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 110-99

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 115-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    L 120-96

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    L 103-90

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    W 101-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    L 96-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Jets

    2 minutes ago
    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Spurs

    2 minutes ago
    florida state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Missouri

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is fouled by Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Shaun Williams (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal at Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Michigan at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) battle for the loose ball on the floor during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and center Daniel Theis (27) look on during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy