Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-53) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15th in NBA, 24.5 points per game) when they try to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 28.0) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-37) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Thunder

Hawks

-12.5

229.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hawks

  • The Hawks record 113.2 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 111.2 the Thunder allow.
  • Atlanta has a 31-14 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 17-28 record when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Thunder's 103.8 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow.
  • Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Atlanta has a 12-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
  • The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
  • The Hawks' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.3).
  • The Hawks are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 13th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 28.0 points and dishes out 9.6 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game.
  • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Bogdanovic leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and tacks on 5.9 assists per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
