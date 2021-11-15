Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (5-9) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (3-10) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic

    • The 107.5 points per game the Hawks put up are the same as the Magic allow.
    • Atlanta has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 108.7 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 3-4.
    • The Magic average 11.0 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Hawks allow (110.1).
    • Orlando has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.
    • Atlanta has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.1 points.
    • The Hawks are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • In games Atlanta shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
    • The Magic's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
    • Orlando is 1-2 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 25.7 points per game along with 9.3 assists.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.3 boards per game in addition to his 10.4 PPG average.
    • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony scores 19.5 points and tacks on 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 13.6 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the top shooter from deep for the Magic, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    L 121-117

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    L 127-113

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-98

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    L 105-96

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    W 120-100

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    L 92-79

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-89

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    W 107-100

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    L 123-90

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

