Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

The Orlando Magic (5-23) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (13-14) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -8 223 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hawks

The 111.4 points per game the Hawks put up are the same as the Magic give up.

When Atlanta totals more than 111.8 points, it is 11-4.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 5-11.

The Magic put up an average of 101.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 109.5 the Hawks give up.

Orlando is 2-5 when it scores more than 109.5 points.

Atlanta's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 19th.

The Hawks pull down 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.9).

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.0 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.5 points per game.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch