Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) beats Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) to a rebound in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (5-23) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (13-14) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Magic

    Hawks

    -8

    223 points

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Hawks

    • The 111.4 points per game the Hawks put up are the same as the Magic give up.
    • When Atlanta totals more than 111.8 points, it is 11-4.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 5-11.
    • The Magic put up an average of 101.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 109.5 the Hawks give up.
    • Orlando is 2-5 when it scores more than 109.5 points.
    • Atlanta's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 19th.
    • The Hawks pull down 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.9).
    • The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.0 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
    • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.5 points per game.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (20.5 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.0 rebounds, 13.1 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    7:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

