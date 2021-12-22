Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic

The Hawks record 111.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 111.3 the Magic give up.

Atlanta has an 11-5 record when putting up more than 111.3 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 6-12.

The Magic put up an average of 101.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 110.0 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 110.0 points, Orlando is 1-5.

Atlanta is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 101.4 points.

This season, the Hawks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.

Atlanta has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Magic have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Orlando has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.8% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.3 points and distributing 9.3 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.5 PPG average.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony averages 19.9 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Timberwolves W 121-110 Away 12/10/2021 Nets L 113-105 Home 12/13/2021 Rockets L 132-126 Home 12/15/2021 Magic W 111-99 Away 12/17/2021 Nuggets L 133-115 Home 12/22/2021 Magic - Home 12/23/2021 76ers - Away 12/25/2021 Knicks - Away 12/27/2021 Bulls - Home 12/29/2021 Bulls - Away 12/31/2021 Cavaliers - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule