    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic

    • The Hawks record 111.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 111.3 the Magic give up.
    • Atlanta has an 11-5 record when putting up more than 111.3 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 6-12.
    • The Magic put up an average of 101.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 110.0 the Hawks allow.
    • When it scores more than 110.0 points, Orlando is 1-5.
    • Atlanta is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 101.4 points.
    • This season, the Hawks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.
    • Atlanta has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
    • The Magic have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
    • This season, Orlando has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.8% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.3 points and distributing 9.3 assists.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.5 PPG average.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony averages 19.9 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 121-110

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    L 113-105

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    L 132-126

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    W 111-99

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    L 133-115

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-104

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    L 106-94

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 111-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    L 115-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    W 100-93

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

