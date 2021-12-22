How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic
- The Hawks record 111.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 111.3 the Magic give up.
- Atlanta has an 11-5 record when putting up more than 111.3 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 6-12.
- The Magic put up an average of 101.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 110.0 the Hawks allow.
- When it scores more than 110.0 points, Orlando is 1-5.
- Atlanta is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 101.4 points.
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.
- Atlanta has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Magic have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- This season, Orlando has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.8% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.3 points and distributing 9.3 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.5 PPG average.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony averages 19.9 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Timberwolves
W 121-110
Away
12/10/2021
Nets
L 113-105
Home
12/13/2021
Rockets
L 132-126
Home
12/15/2021
Magic
W 111-99
Away
12/17/2021
Nuggets
L 133-115
Home
12/22/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/23/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/25/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/27/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/29/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/31/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Clippers
L 106-104
Away
12/12/2021
Lakers
L 106-94
Away
12/15/2021
Hawks
L 111-99
Home
12/17/2021
Heat
L 115-105
Home
12/18/2021
Nets
W 100-93
Away
12/22/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/26/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/28/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/30/2021
Bucks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Celtics
-
Away