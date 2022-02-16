Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) greets former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin after their game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (13-46) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (27-30) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Magic

Hawks vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-6

226.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hawks

  • The Hawks put up 111.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 111.6 the Magic give up.
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 20-12.
  • Orlando is 12-20 when allowing fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Magic score an average of 103.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • Orlando has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Atlanta has an 11-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.2 points.
  • The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 26th.
  • The Hawks average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (9.0).
  • The Magic are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.9 points per game along with 9.4 assists.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.
  • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony scores 17.6 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 14.1 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Magic, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 1.9 per game.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

