The Orlando Magic (13-46) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (27-30) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -6 226.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hawks

The Hawks put up 111.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 111.6 the Magic give up.

When Atlanta puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 20-12.

Orlando is 12-20 when allowing fewer than 111.9 points.

The Magic score an average of 103.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Atlanta has an 11-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.2 points.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 26th.

The Hawks average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (9.0).

The Magic are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.9 points per game along with 9.4 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

