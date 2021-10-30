Skip to main content
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (3-2) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (3-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. 76ers

    76ers vs Hawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -3.5

    217 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hawks

    • The 76ers put up 110.0 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 102.6 the Hawks allow.
    • When Philadelphia scores more than 102.6 points, it is 3-1.
    • Atlanta is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Hawks' 108.6 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Atlanta is 2-1.
    • Philadelphia is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 108.6 points.
    • The 76ers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank second.
    • The 76ers average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
    • The Hawks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.4 points and distributing 4.2 assists.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 4.5 points per game.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (24.2 per game) and assists (10.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • John Collins is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.6 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
    • Cameron Reddish is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Clint Capela (1.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

