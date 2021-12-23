Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (14-16) hope to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Hawks vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-10.5
206.5 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hawks
- The 76ers average just 4.1 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Hawks give up (109.8).
- Philadelphia is 8-3 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
- When Atlanta gives up fewer than 105.7 points, it is 9-5.
- The Hawks score an average of 111.0 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 106.5 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 106.5 points, Atlanta is 13-7.
- Philadelphia is 15-3 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The 76ers average 7.9 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.8 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, distributing 4.7 assists in each contest.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Drummond leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (27.3 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 12.8 rebounds, 11.5 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.6 per game.
How To Watch
