Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) work for the ball in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (14-16) hope to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. 76ers

    76ers vs Hawks Betting Information

    76ers

    -10.5

    206.5 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hawks

    • The 76ers average just 4.1 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Hawks give up (109.8).
    • Philadelphia is 8-3 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
    • When Atlanta gives up fewer than 105.7 points, it is 9-5.
    • The Hawks score an average of 111.0 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 106.5 the 76ers allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Atlanta is 13-7.
    • Philadelphia is 15-3 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
    • The 76ers average 7.9 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
    • The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.8 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, distributing 4.7 assists in each contest.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Drummond leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (27.3 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.8 rebounds, 11.5 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

