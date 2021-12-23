Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) work for the ball in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (14-16) hope to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hawks vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -10.5 206.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hawks

The 76ers average just 4.1 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Hawks give up (109.8).

Philadelphia is 8-3 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

When Atlanta gives up fewer than 105.7 points, it is 9-5.

The Hawks score an average of 111.0 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 106.5 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Atlanta is 13-7.

Philadelphia is 15-3 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The 76ers average 7.9 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.8 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, distributing 4.7 assists in each contest.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Drummond leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch