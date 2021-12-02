How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-10) at State Farm Arena on Friday, December 3, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. 76ers
- The 110.5 points per game the Hawks score are 5.0 more points than the 76ers give up (105.5).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 105.5 points, it is 11-4.
- When Philadelphia allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 11-2.
- The 76ers score an average of 106.5 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 107.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.9 points, Philadelphia is 7-6.
- Atlanta is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Hawks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- Atlanta is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The 76ers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.2% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 26.3 points and distributing 9.1 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.5 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey collects 17.5 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 6.6 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Drummond with 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Thunder
W 113-101
Home
11/24/2021
Spurs
W 124-106
Away
11/26/2021
Grizzlies
W 132-100
Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
L 99-90
Home
12/1/2021
Pacers
W 114-111
Away
12/3/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/6/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/13/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/15/2021
Magic
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Kings
W 102-94
Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
L 116-96
Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
L 121-120
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
W 101-96
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
L 88-87
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away