Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) scores a basket behind New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-10) at State Farm Arena on Friday, December 3, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. 76ers

The 110.5 points per game the Hawks score are 5.0 more points than the 76ers give up (105.5).

When Atlanta puts up more than 105.5 points, it is 11-4.

When Philadelphia allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 11-2.

The 76ers score an average of 106.5 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 107.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.9 points, Philadelphia is 7-6.

Atlanta is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.

The Hawks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Atlanta is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The 76ers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.2% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 26.3 points and distributing 9.1 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.5 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey collects 17.5 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 6.6 points and 2.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Drummond with 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Thunder W 113-101 Home 11/24/2021 Spurs W 124-106 Away 11/26/2021 Grizzlies W 132-100 Away 11/27/2021 Knicks L 99-90 Home 12/1/2021 Pacers W 114-111 Away 12/3/2021 76ers - Home 12/5/2021 Hornets - Home 12/6/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/10/2021 Nets - Home 12/13/2021 Rockets - Home 12/15/2021 Magic - Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule