Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (4-5) will try to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Phoenix Suns (4-3) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    Key Stats for Suns vs. Hawks

    • The 108.7 points per game the Suns score are the same as the Hawks allow.
    • Phoenix has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 108.8 points.
    • Atlanta has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
    • The Hawks put up an average of 106.8 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 108.9 the Suns allow.
    • Atlanta has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 108.9 points.
    • Phoenix is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.
    • The Suns average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
    • The Suns are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 22.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
    • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.3 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 12.0 assists in each contest.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Paul and Ayton lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Ayton in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young puts up enough points (22.4 per game) and assists (9.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.6 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.3 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
