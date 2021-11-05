Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (4-5) will try to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Phoenix Suns (4-3) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Suns

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Hawks

The 108.7 points per game the Suns score are the same as the Hawks allow.

Phoenix has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 108.8 points.

Atlanta has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Hawks put up an average of 106.8 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 108.9 the Suns allow.

Atlanta has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 108.9 points.

Phoenix is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.

The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

The Suns average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.

The Suns are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 22.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.3 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 12.0 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Paul and Ayton lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Ayton in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch