How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-19) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Moda Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks
- The Trail Blazers average just 2.3 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Hawks allow (110.5).
- When Portland scores more than 110.5 points, it is 8-6.
- When Atlanta allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 11-6.
- The Hawks score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, Atlanta is 12-7.
- Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.
- The Trail Blazers' 10.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Hawks pull down per game (10.5).
- The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lillard, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (27.5 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela grabs 13.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.6 points per game and adds 1.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Cameron Reddish (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
January
3
2022
Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
