The Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-19) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Moda Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

The Trail Blazers average just 2.3 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Hawks allow (110.5).

When Portland scores more than 110.5 points, it is 8-6.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 11-6.

The Hawks score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Atlanta is 12-7.

Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.

The Trail Blazers' 10.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Hawks pull down per game (10.5).

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 7.3 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lillard, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

