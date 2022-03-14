How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (26-40) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (33-34) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Trail Blazers
- The Hawks record just 0.6 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.4).
- Atlanta has a 22-12 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.
- Portland has a 21-10 record when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 112.1 the Hawks allow.
- Portland is 14-7 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Atlanta has a 17-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Hawks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- Atlanta has a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.0% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Portland is 15-9 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 11.9 boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Wizards
W 117-114
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
L 113-110
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
L 124-115
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
W 112-106
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
W 131-128
Home
3/14/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/16/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/22/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Suns
L 120-90
Away
3/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-121
Away
3/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-81
Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
L 123-85
Away
3/12/2022
Wizards
W 127-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
-
Home