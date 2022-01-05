Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 229.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Hawks

The Kings average only 1.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Hawks give up (111.3).

Sacramento has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 111.3 points.

Atlanta is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Hawks put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Atlanta is 10-7.

Sacramento's record is 9-9 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.

The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.

The Kings average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Hawks pull down per game (10.5).

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 19.7 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Harrison Barnes averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 6.7 assists per game.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch