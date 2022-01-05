Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (16-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-1
229.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Hawks
- The Kings average only 1.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Hawks give up (111.3).
- Sacramento has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 111.3 points.
- Atlanta is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Hawks put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings give up.
- When it scores more than 113.7 points, Atlanta is 10-7.
- Sacramento's record is 9-9 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.
- The Kings average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Hawks pull down per game (10.5).
- The Kings are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 19.7 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists.
- Sacramento's leading rebounder is Harrison Barnes averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 6.7 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 13.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.9 points and adds 1.5 assists per game.
- Young is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.5 per game.
