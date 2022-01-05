Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (16-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Kings

    Kings vs Hawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kings

    -1

    229.5 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Hawks

    • The Kings average only 1.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Hawks give up (111.3).
    • Sacramento has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 111.3 points.
    • Atlanta is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Hawks put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings give up.
    • When it scores more than 113.7 points, Atlanta is 10-7.
    • Sacramento's record is 9-9 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.
    • The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.
    • The Kings average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Hawks pull down per game (10.5).
    • The Kings are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 19.7 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists.
    • Sacramento's leading rebounder is Harrison Barnes averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 6.7 assists per game.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 13.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.9 points and adds 1.5 assists per game.
    • Young is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.5 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
