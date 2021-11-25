Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (9-9) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at AT&T Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-3.5
223.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hawks
- The Hawks record 109.6 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 110.0 the Spurs give up.
- When Atlanta puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 7-3.
- When San Antonio allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 3-5.
- The Spurs' 107.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 108.8 the Hawks give up.
- When it scores more than 108.8 points, San Antonio is 2-5.
- Atlanta is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 27th.
- The Hawks average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.0 points and distributing 9.0 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.3 points per game.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Collins, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
24
2021
Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)