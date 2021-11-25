Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) dribbles around San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (9-9) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at AT&T Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3.5 223.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hawks

The Hawks record 109.6 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 110.0 the Spurs give up.

When Atlanta puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 7-3.

When San Antonio allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 3-5.

The Spurs' 107.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 108.8 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 108.8 points, San Antonio is 2-5.

Atlanta is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.

The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 27th.

The Hawks average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.0 points and distributing 9.0 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.3 points per game.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Collins, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

