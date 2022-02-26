Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9), Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY

The Atlanta Hawks (28-31) square off against the Toronto Raptors (32-26) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Raptors

  • The Hawks record 5.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Raptors allow (107.2).
  • Atlanta has a 26-16 record when scoring more than 107.2 points.
  • Toronto is 26-14 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Raptors put up an average of 108.4 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.8 points, Toronto is 19-3.
  • Atlanta is 16-10 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 19-9 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 46.7% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Toronto has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.7% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
  • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 21.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.9 per game. He also records 21.3 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet hits 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Spurs

L 136-121

Home

2/13/2022

Celtics

L 105-95

Away

2/15/2022

Cavaliers

W 124-116

Home

2/16/2022

Magic

W 130-109

Away

2/24/2022

Bulls

L 112-108

Away

2/26/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/1/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/3/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/4/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/7/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/9/2022

Bucks

-

Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Rockets

W 139-120

Away

2/12/2022

Nuggets

L 110-109

Home

2/14/2022

Pelicans

L 120-90

Away

2/16/2022

Timberwolves

W 103-91

Away

2/25/2022

Hornets

L 125-93

Away

2/26/2022

Hawks

-

Away

2/28/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/4/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

