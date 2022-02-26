Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9), Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY

The Atlanta Hawks (28-31) square off against the Toronto Raptors (32-26) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Raptors

The Hawks record 5.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Raptors allow (107.2).

Atlanta has a 26-16 record when scoring more than 107.2 points.

Toronto is 26-14 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 108.4 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 111.8 points, Toronto is 19-3.

Atlanta is 16-10 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 19-9 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 46.7% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Toronto has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.7% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 21.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.9 per game. He also records 21.3 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.

VanVleet hits 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Spurs L 136-121 Home 2/13/2022 Celtics L 105-95 Away 2/15/2022 Cavaliers W 124-116 Home 2/16/2022 Magic W 130-109 Away 2/24/2022 Bulls L 112-108 Away 2/26/2022 Raptors - Home 3/1/2022 Celtics - Away 3/3/2022 Bulls - Home 3/4/2022 Wizards - Away 3/7/2022 Pistons - Away 3/9/2022 Bucks - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule