How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (28-31) square off against the Toronto Raptors (32-26) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Raptors
- The Hawks record 5.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Raptors allow (107.2).
- Atlanta has a 26-16 record when scoring more than 107.2 points.
- Toronto is 26-14 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 108.4 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks allow.
- When it scores more than 111.8 points, Toronto is 19-3.
- Atlanta is 16-10 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 19-9 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 46.7% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Toronto has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.7% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 21.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.9 per game. He also records 21.3 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet hits 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Spurs
L 136-121
Home
2/13/2022
Celtics
L 105-95
Away
2/15/2022
Cavaliers
W 124-116
Home
2/16/2022
Magic
W 130-109
Away
2/24/2022
Bulls
L 112-108
Away
2/26/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/1/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/3/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/4/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Rockets
W 139-120
Away
2/12/2022
Nuggets
L 110-109
Home
2/14/2022
Pelicans
L 120-90
Away
2/16/2022
Timberwolves
W 103-91
Away
2/25/2022
Hornets
L 125-93
Away
2/26/2022
Hawks
-
Away
2/28/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/1/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/4/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/6/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away