Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (45-32) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Raptors

Raptors vs Hawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-4.5

-

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hawks

  • The 109.3 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Hawks allow.
  • When Toronto scores more than 112.4 points, it is 28-4.
  • Atlanta is 21-11 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Hawks' 113.8 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 106.8 the Raptors give up.
  • When it scores more than 106.8 points, Atlanta is 39-19.
  • Toronto is 40-18 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.
  • The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Hawks by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Hawks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 21.9 points and grabs 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 20.0 PPG scoring average.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.7 threes per game.
  • VanVleet is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young's points (28.3 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela's stat line of 11.8 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
