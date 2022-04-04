Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (45-32) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-4.5
-
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hawks
- The 109.3 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Hawks allow.
- When Toronto scores more than 112.4 points, it is 28-4.
- Atlanta is 21-11 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Hawks' 113.8 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 106.8 the Raptors give up.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, Atlanta is 39-19.
- Toronto is 40-18 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.
- The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Hawks by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Hawks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 21.9 points and grabs 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 20.0 PPG scoring average.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.7 threes per game.
- VanVleet is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (28.3 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 11.8 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.
How To Watch
April
5
2022
Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)