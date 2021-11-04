Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) hug after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (4-4) will host the Utah Jazz (6-1) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Jazz

The Hawks average 107.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 100.4 the Jazz allow.

When Atlanta scores more than 100.4 points, it is 4-2.

Utah is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Jazz's 112.3 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 107.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Utah is 4-0 when it scores more than 107.9 points.

Atlanta is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 112.3 points.

This season, the Hawks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

Atlanta is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Jazz are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 44.7% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 22.6 points and dishes out 9.5 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.

Cameron Reddish makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell scores 24.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.

Rudy Gobert's stat line of 17.6 rebounds, 15.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.

Royce O'Neale (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 Pelicans W 102-99 Away 10/28/2021 Wizards L 122-111 Away 10/30/2021 76ers L 122-94 Away 11/1/2021 Wizards W 118-111 Home 11/3/2021 Nets L 117-108 Away 11/4/2021 Jazz - Home 11/6/2021 Suns - Away 11/8/2021 Warriors - Away 11/9/2021 Jazz - Away 11/12/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/14/2021 Bucks - Home

Jazz Upcoming Schedule