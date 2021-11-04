Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (4-4) will host the Utah Jazz (6-1) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Jazz
- The Hawks average 107.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 100.4 the Jazz allow.
- When Atlanta scores more than 100.4 points, it is 4-2.
- Utah is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Jazz's 112.3 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 107.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- Utah is 4-0 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
- Atlanta is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 112.3 points.
- This season, the Hawks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- Atlanta is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Jazz are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 44.7% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 22.6 points and dishes out 9.5 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.
- Cameron Reddish makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell scores 24.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Rudy Gobert's stat line of 17.6 rebounds, 15.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
- Mitchell makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
- Royce O'Neale (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Pelicans
W 102-99
Away
10/28/2021
Wizards
L 122-111
Away
10/30/2021
76ers
L 122-94
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
W 118-111
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
L 117-108
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/9/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/12/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/14/2021
Bucks
-
Home
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
Nuggets
W 122-110
Home
10/28/2021
Rockets
W 122-91
Away
10/30/2021
Bulls
L 107-99
Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
W 107-95
Away
11/2/2021
Kings
W 119-113
Home
11/4/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/7/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/9/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/11/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/13/2021
Heat
-
Home