Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) hug after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (4-4) will host the Utah Jazz (6-1) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Jazz

    • The Hawks average 107.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 100.4 the Jazz allow.
    • When Atlanta scores more than 100.4 points, it is 4-2.
    • Utah is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Jazz's 112.3 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 107.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
    • Utah is 4-0 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
    • Atlanta is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 112.3 points.
    • This season, the Hawks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
    • Atlanta is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
    • The Jazz are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 44.7% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Utah is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 22.6 points and dishes out 9.5 assists per game.
    • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.
    • Cameron Reddish makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell scores 24.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Rudy Gobert's stat line of 17.6 rebounds, 15.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
    • Mitchell makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
    • Royce O'Neale (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 102-99

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Wizards

    L 122-111

    Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    L 122-94

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 122-110

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Rockets

    W 122-91

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bulls

    L 107-99

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    W 107-95

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    W 119-113

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

