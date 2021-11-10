Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (4-7) will visit the Utah Jazz (7-3) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-8
222.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hawks
- The 111.7 points per game the Jazz average are just 0.2 more points than the Hawks give up (111.5).
- Utah has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 111.5 points.
- Atlanta has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Hawks score 5.7 more points per game (108.3) than the Jazz allow (102.6).
- Atlanta has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 102.6 points.
- Utah has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.
- The Jazz pull down 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Hawks average (11.5).
- The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at eighth.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.8 points and distributes 5.3 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 16.1 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (23.7 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.6 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.2 per game.
