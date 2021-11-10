Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) blocks Atlanta Hawks center John Collin in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (4-7) will visit the Utah Jazz (7-3) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hawks

    • The 111.7 points per game the Jazz average are just 0.2 more points than the Hawks give up (111.5).
    • Utah has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 111.5 points.
    • Atlanta has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
    • The Hawks score 5.7 more points per game (108.3) than the Jazz allow (102.6).
    • Atlanta has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 102.6 points.
    • Utah has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.
    • The Jazz pull down 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Hawks average (11.5).
    • The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at eighth.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.8 points and distributes 5.3 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 16.1 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young's points (23.7 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.6 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
    • Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

