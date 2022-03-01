How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Celtics look to even the season series against the Atlanta Hawks in their final meeting on Tuesday.

So far this season the Hawks (29-31) have won two out of the three games against the Celtics (36-27), but lost the last game between these two teams. Both teams came into the season with energy and expectations, with Atlanta coming off an Eastern Conference Finals run and Boston refreshing the organization with leadership across the board.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston won the last game between these two teams behind a huge game from Jayson Tatum, who had 38 points and 10 rebounds.

In their most recent game, Atlanta jumped out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter and a 10-point lead at the half. From there, the Boston defense took over, only allowing 30 points in the second half for the win.

Boston finished with five players in double figures, led by Tatum’s 38 points. He was able to score all over the floor, going 13-for-27 from the field and 8-for-9 from the line.

Over their last 24 games, the Celtics are averaging 111.4 points per game and giving up 99.0 points to opponents. The defense has become a weapon to lead the team from last place in the Atlantic division to in contention for first place.

During that stretch, Tatum has played in 24 games and is playing like an All-NBA forward with 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

