How to Watch Hawks at Nets

With plenty of good games on the schedule Wednesday night, fans will want to watch the Hawks take on the Nets in Brooklyn.

Heading into Wednesday's NBA action, fans will be treated to quite a few great games to watch. One of those matchups will come between the Hawks and Nets.

With both teams needing to get things going after inconsistent starts to the 2021-22 season, this showdown in Brooklyn should be a very fun one to watch.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawks are looking to string some wins together and move back up in the early season Eastern Conference standings. After beating the Wizards in their last matchup, the Hawks moved to 4-3 on the year. Atlanta was led by Trae Young, who scored 26 points and dished out six assists.

On the other side, the Nets have struggled to begin the season. Following its 117-91 win over the Pistons the last time out, Brooklyn moved to 4-3. Kevin Durant led the Nets in that big win with 23 points, while James Harden recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

This should be a fun matchup between two teams that many believe will be serious contenders in the East. Both teams have started the season rough, which is why getting a win tonight is important.

Regional restrictions may apply.