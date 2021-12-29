How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bulls stole the first win on the road in this home-and-home and look to sweep the Hawks in consecutive days.
    Author:

    The Hawks (15-18) have lost four of five games recently and are 4-9 in their last 13 games overall as injuries have piled up. Injuries have also been the headline of the season for the Bulls (21-10), who have overcome them and been one of the best teams in the NBA all year. These two teams just played Monday with the Bulls winning big and looking to sweep the home-and-home today.

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

    Watch Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are the No. 5 and No. 6 scorers in the NBA this season but accomplished something special the other day:

    In their win over the Hawks, the Bulls' duo of DeRozan (35 points and 10 assists) and LaVine (30 points and nine assists) was the first Chicago pair to score over 30 points and have over nine assists since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

    Nikola Vučević, their third star, also had one of his best games of the season with 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

    It seems like the Bulls lose a new starter every other game, but they keep winning and winning to the tune of second place in the Eastern Conference.

    On the other side in that game, the Hawks were missing two starters and started strong but faded as the game went on.

    All season, the Hawks have not been able to find the defensive rhythm that allowed them to finish 27-11 in their final 38 games to reach the playoffs and eventually the Eastern Conference.

    Today kicks off a six-game road trip for the Hawks, playing two rival Eastern Conference playoff teams and ending with four games on the west coast. They cannot afford to come back from this trip even further below .500 in the standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates before first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) chases during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) confront Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) chase down a loose ball during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy