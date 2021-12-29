How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

The Bulls stole the first win on the road in this home-and-home and look to sweep the Hawks in consecutive days.

The Hawks (15-18) have lost four of five games recently and are 4-9 in their last 13 games overall as injuries have piled up. Injuries have also been the headline of the season for the Bulls (21-10), who have overcome them and been one of the best teams in the NBA all year. These two teams just played Monday with the Bulls winning big and looking to sweep the home-and-home today.

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are the No. 5 and No. 6 scorers in the NBA this season but accomplished something special the other day:

In their win over the Hawks, the Bulls' duo of DeRozan (35 points and 10 assists) and LaVine (30 points and nine assists) was the first Chicago pair to score over 30 points and have over nine assists since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Nikola Vučević, their third star, also had one of his best games of the season with 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

It seems like the Bulls lose a new starter every other game, but they keep winning and winning to the tune of second place in the Eastern Conference.

On the other side in that game, the Hawks were missing two starters and started strong but faded as the game went on.

All season, the Hawks have not been able to find the defensive rhythm that allowed them to finish 27-11 in their final 38 games to reach the playoffs and eventually the Eastern Conference.

Today kicks off a six-game road trip for the Hawks, playing two rival Eastern Conference playoff teams and ending with four games on the west coast. They cannot afford to come back from this trip even further below .500 in the standings.

