How to Watch Hawks at Nuggets

The Nuggets are rolling, having won three in a row and one without the reigning MVP on the court. They face the struggling Hawks on Friday night.

The Nuggets (7-4) have started off the season strong without All-Star Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić. Despite that, they have been one of the better teams in the league. The Hawks' (4-8) struggles, meanwhile, have just resulted in losses.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Nuggets played and won their game with Jokić out with a one-day suspension, winning with team play and Will Barton’s 30 points:

It has been reported that Porter Jr. (back) will be out for the foreseeable future, but his impact after signing a new monster contract has not been what the team has expected so far.

Porter Jr. has averaged 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 29.4 minutes per game on disappointing 36-21-55 splits.

Without a borderline All-Star version of Porter Jr., it is hard to imagine the Nuggets getting to the top of the mountain in the Western Conference, let alone the NBA.

One player who has not been disappointing is Jokić. When he isn't serving a suspension, he's been a monster. This season, Jokić is averaging 25.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.6 blocks plus steals per game on 61-40-79 splits.

For the Hawks, they will be without Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder). Atlanta lists Bogdan Bogdanović (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (wrist) as questionable.

The Hawks have taken a step back on both ends of the floor, which clicked once Nate McMillan took the reins as head coach, leading to the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the start to this season has been disjointed and unrecognizable to the team they became last year.

