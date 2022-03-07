How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Hawks and the Pistons will be looking for their third win in a row on Monday.

The Hawks can't sleep on the Pistons if they are going to reach a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. They are just a game under .500 but are in 10th place in the conference, deadlocked with the Hornets and Nets heading into tonight's slate of games. 

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta should be favored tonight but Detroit is playing much better team basketball ever since the All-Star break. Playing this game at home, the Hawks should be on upset alert. 

The Pistons have won two games in a row and have beat the Celtics, Cavaliers, Hornets and Raptors since the break. All of them are in playoff spots right now. They recently lost to the Wizards, but that was by just three points. They are coming off a win against the Pacers. 

Saddiq Bey scored 25 and the development of Cade Cunningham continues, as he scored 20 points. ifThe record isn't where they want it, but the future is definitely being built in Detroit. 

Atlanta is coming off a two-game winning streak themselves. First they impressively beat Chicago, who has been at the top of the conference for most of the season and then they beat the Wizards in its last game by three points. De'Andre Hunter and Trae Young were the difference, scoring 26 and 25 points respectively to secure the win.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Sabres

By Ben Macaluso41 seconds ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings vs. Bruins

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

By Ben Macaluso41 seconds ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso41 seconds ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Horizon Tournament Semifinals: Wright State vs. Cleveland State

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Ferro vs. Independiente Rivadavia

By Rafael Urbina41 seconds ago
Delaware Towson Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch CAA Semifinals: Delaware vs. Towson

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
gonzaga women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Quarterfinal: Air Force vs. Nevada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy