How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

Both the Hawks and the Pistons will be looking for their third win in a row on Monday.

The Hawks can't sleep on the Pistons if they are going to reach a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. They are just a game under .500 but are in 10th place in the conference, deadlocked with the Hornets and Nets heading into tonight's slate of games.

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Atlanta should be favored tonight but Detroit is playing much better team basketball ever since the All-Star break. Playing this game at home, the Hawks should be on upset alert.

The Pistons have won two games in a row and have beat the Celtics, Cavaliers, Hornets and Raptors since the break. All of them are in playoff spots right now. They recently lost to the Wizards, but that was by just three points. They are coming off a win against the Pacers.

Saddiq Bey scored 25 and the development of Cade Cunningham continues, as he scored 20 points. ifThe record isn't where they want it, but the future is definitely being built in Detroit.

Atlanta is coming off a two-game winning streak themselves. First they impressively beat Chicago, who has been at the top of the conference for most of the season and then they beat the Wizards in its last game by three points. De'Andre Hunter and Trae Young were the difference, scoring 26 and 25 points respectively to secure the win.

