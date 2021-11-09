How to Watch Hawks at Warriors

The Warriors look to maintain their spot at the top of the NBA standings, while the Hawks aim to stop their 1–5 skid.

The Warriors' only loss so far this season came in overtime against Memphis, and they will look to keep up their success Monday against the Hawks.

Golden State has reached its 8–1 record without Klay Thompson, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, and without their No. 2 pick, center James Wiseman, who had knee surgery in April.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors:

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors are winning with their reliable duo of Steph Curry and Draymond Green. They've also received help from Jordan Poole, who is averaging 17.6 points per game and scored 25 in the team's dominant 120–107 victory against the Rockets on Sunday.

Golden State will face an Atlanta team coming off a thrilling Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season. Look for Trae Young to match shots with Curry in Monday's contest.

The Hawks are looking to break out of their current 1–5 skid, during which they have lost to the Wizards, 76ers, Nets, Jazz and Suns. The one win came against the Wizards on Oct. 28.

