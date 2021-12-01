How to Watch Hawks at Pacers

Trae Young finally has the Hawks soaring as they look to continue rising up the standings when they take on the Pacers.

The Hawks (11-10) are starting to build momentum and get on track, winning seven out of eight after a tough 4-9 start to the season.

During that run, Trae Young is back to looking like an All-NBA player, and the team looks more like a contender in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers (9-14), however, have not found any rhythm this season and continue to look like the definition of an average NBA team.

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Pacers are coming off a tough loss to the Timberwolves, despite an absurd triple-double from Domantas Sabonis:

There is no question the Pacers have the talent and coaching to be a playoff team. They are two years removed from hosting playoff games with roughly the exact same roster, sans T.J. Warren who is still recovering from a foot injury.

Sabonis put up an unusual triple-double in his last game: 16 points, 10 assists and 25 rebounds, and while facing Karl Anthony-Towns, no less.

This season, the Pacers have five players averaging double-figures, with two more putting up 8.7-plus points, led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 20.7 points, 5.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds on 46-33-88 splits. Brogdon and Sabonis have a playoff roster around them, but without Warren, they have struggled to win consistently.

During this run by the Hawks, Young has been back in All-NBA form, averaging 28.4 points and 8.8 assists (with 5.9 free-throw attempts per game) on 51-45-87 splits. In the first 13 games Young was putting up 24.5 points and 9.2 assists (with 5.6 free-throw attempts) on 43-35-90 splits.

This Hawks team goes as far as Young will take them with the dynamic group of talent around him.

