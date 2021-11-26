How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NBA action, the Hawks will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in a very intriguing matchup.
    At this point in the NBA season, fans have an idea of who the elite contenders are going to be, but teams can continue rising as the season moves forward. One intriguing matchup tonight will feature the Hawks traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Hawks have gone 10-9 and are starting to become a team that could compete in the Eastern Conference after a slow start. In its last matchup, Atlanta defeated the Spurs by a final score of 124-106. The Hawks were led by star point guard Trae Young, who scored 31 points to go along with 11 assists and seven rebounds.

    On the other side, the Grizzlies have gone 9-9 so far this season. They are coming off of a tough 126-113 loss to the Raptors. Memphis was led in that game by Ja Morant with 23 points and nine assists.

    This should be a good game between two evenly matched teams. Both the Hawks and Grizzlies are legitimate playoff caliber teams in their respective conferences. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
