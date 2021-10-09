With the NBA preseason underway, the Hawks are set for a Saturday matchup with the Grizzlies.

The Hawks will hit the road Saturday for a preseason meeting with the Grizzlies as both teams gear up for the regular season.

How to Watch: Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream Hawks at Grizzlies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta should be one of the most intriguing teams to watch. After a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals last season, Trae Young and the Hawks will look to prove that they can contend for a title once again.

Ja Morant is looking to lead the Grizzlies into more serious contention in the Western Conference.

So far this preseason, the Hawks have gone 0–2. In their last matchup, they lost 99–96 against the Cleveland Cavaliers but received an impressive performance from Cam Reddish, who came off the bench to score 20 points.

Memphis has gone 2–0 so far in preseason action. The Grizzlies are coming off a 128–98 win over the Hornets. In that game, second-year guard Desmond Bane scored 19 points to lead the way for the Grizzlies.

Both of these teams are young and up-and-coming contenders in their respective conferences, which should make for an exciting preseason matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.