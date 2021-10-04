How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat

October 4, 2021
How to Watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Basketball is back! The first full day of NBA Preseason hoops features two teams that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in the past two years in the Heat and Hawks.
The two surprise teams of the Eastern Conference, the Heat in the Orlando Bubble and the Hawks last season take the court today in preseason hoops action. This year, both teams have their eyes on continuing off that success, but getting there in two different ways. The Heat added All-Star Kyle Lowry to get the job done while the Hawks are counting on more growth from their young talent.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat:

Game Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch the Hawks vs. Heat online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawks made a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and are looking to build off that with their young talent.

Per DraftKings, Trae Young has the 10th best odds to win the MVP (+2000) and Atlanta has an over/under of 46.5 games. We are back to a normal 82 game regular-season schedule, so that would be 46-36, better or worse.

The Heat are ahead of them with a 48.5 over/under with Jimmy Butler as their best MVP candidate at 20th (+5500) and Bam Adebayo at 28th (+10000).

These two teams are going to be very fun to watch. The Heat brought in Lowry, P.J. Tucker, a more seasoned Adebayo, the leadership of Butler, a flamethrower in Duncan Robinson and the wildcards: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.

When healthy, Oladipo is an All-Star. The question is whether he is the 2017-2018 Oladipo again, the guy that carried the Pacers to the playoffs scoring 23.1 points a night in 75 games.

For the Hawks, it is all about development. They have one of the youngest rosters in the league led by Young, with Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Onyeka Okongwu and rookies Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson sprinkled in for fun. 

This is going to be a fun season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

