How to Watch Hawks at Timberwolves

    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves look to bounce back from consecutive losses.
    These two teams head in their matchup pretty close in the record book and both are trying to bounce back from consecutive losses. The Minnesota Timberwolves are benefitting from the gelling of D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. Both Russell and Andrew Wiggins seem to be vibing in their new homes so it so far seems like a win-win for the Warriors and T-Wolves. 

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves Online:

    Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live stream Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Minnesota will try to bounce back against yet another Eastern Conference opponent when they host Atlanta after back-to-back road losses to the Nets and Wizards. Both teams are atop of the East so there are some silver linings especially since both losses were in the single digits. 

    The Hawks meanwhile have largely bounced back from a very slow start after a promising trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. They will need to regroup after two home losses to Philadelphia and Charlotte who they are neck-in-neck with in the standings. 

    To be fair, both of those losses were by a combined five points and before those games they were coming off an 8-1 stretch. They had the ball as time expired against the 76ers but Danilo Gallinari's shot bounced off the rim. Look for Trae Young and Co. to have a little extra motivation as they take a quick one-game road trip out to Minneapolis. 

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
