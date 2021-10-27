How to Watch Hawks at Pelicans

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The season is young, but the upstart Hawks look to be one of the most complete teams in the entire NBA early on. They face the Pelicans on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Through three games the Atlanta Hawks (2-1) are playing some of the best defense in the NBA, which does not bode well for a New Orleans Pelicans team (1-3) that gets out of first gear without their star on the court. 

    These teams seem to be traveling in different directions on different roads. The simple explanation might be that the Hawks have Trae Young playing and the Pelicans have Zion Williamson in street clothes.

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hawks are coming off a crushing 18-point win over the Pistons. 

    Nate McMillan has the Hawks playing strong all-around basketball to start the season. On paper they look like an offensive team that is going to win with shooting and points, surviving on defense. But they are a defensive team that is coming together on offense.

    Through three games, the Hawks are the second-best overall defense, giving up 97.2 points to opponents (2nd in NBA) and holding a 97.6 defensive rating (2nd in NBA).

    Some of that is schedule based (Cleveland and Detroit), but they also locked down Dallas to start the season. The young athletes are buying into playing defense, led by De’Andre Hunter and the awesome depth the team has accumulated.

    For the Pelicans it is simple. This roster was built to win around Williamson. He is not playing, so there is a massive Zion-sized hole in the offense that cannot be filled by Josh Hart or rookie Herb Jones.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch CF Montreal at Forge FC

    47 seconds ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Pelicans

    47 seconds ago
    Columbus Crew
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew SC

    47 seconds ago
    Inter Miami CF
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC

    47 seconds ago
    Brooklyn Nets Cam Thomas
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

    47 seconds ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

    47 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Meyer-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

    47 seconds ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots defended by Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton (13) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_17028526
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Blackhawks

    47 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy