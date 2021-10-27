How to Watch Hawks at Pelicans

The season is young, but the upstart Hawks look to be one of the most complete teams in the entire NBA early on. They face the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Through three games the Atlanta Hawks (2-1) are playing some of the best defense in the NBA, which does not bode well for a New Orleans Pelicans team (1-3) that gets out of first gear without their star on the court.

These teams seem to be traveling in different directions on different roads. The simple explanation might be that the Hawks have Trae Young playing and the Pelicans have Zion Williamson in street clothes.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Hawks are coming off a crushing 18-point win over the Pistons.

Nate McMillan has the Hawks playing strong all-around basketball to start the season. On paper they look like an offensive team that is going to win with shooting and points, surviving on defense. But they are a defensive team that is coming together on offense.

Through three games, the Hawks are the second-best overall defense, giving up 97.2 points to opponents (2nd in NBA) and holding a 97.6 defensive rating (2nd in NBA).

Some of that is schedule based (Cleveland and Detroit), but they also locked down Dallas to start the season. The young athletes are buying into playing defense, led by De’Andre Hunter and the awesome depth the team has accumulated.

For the Pelicans it is simple. This roster was built to win around Williamson. He is not playing, so there is a massive Zion-sized hole in the offense that cannot be filled by Josh Hart or rookie Herb Jones.

