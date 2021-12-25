Skip to main content
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a rematch of one of last year's best playoff series, the Hawks visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden to kick off the NBA's Christmas Day slate.
    Author:

    Last year's Hawks-Knicks playoff series was one of the best of the year. Not only was just about every game competitive—with three of the five games decided by 11 points or fewer—but there was no shortage of drama. 

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    From Knicks fans hitting the streets to celebrate a Game 2 win to Trae Young's back-and-forth with the crowd in New York, it was entertaining from start to finish. The budding rivalry drew enough attention to land the two teams on the NBA's Christmas Day slate this year. They'll face off at Madison Square Garden to get the day started. 

    That series last year was a showcase of each team's young stars. For the Knicks, 26-year-old Julius Randle averaged a double-double with 18 points and 11.6 rebounds per game over the five games. Meanwhile, Hawks point guard Trae Young led all scorers with 29.2 points per game, and 9.8 assists.

    This will be the second time the Hawks and Knicks meet this season. In their last matchup in late November, shooting guard Alec Burks led the Knicks in a 99-90 win, scoring 23 points for New York which was two shy of his season high. Young had a game-high 33 in a losing effort.

    Saturday's game is the first of the day in the NBA, starting at noon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
