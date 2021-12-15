How to Watch Hawks at Magic

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hawks and Magic are set to face off Wednesday night in an intriguing NBA matchup.
    On Wednesday night in NBA action, there will be plenty of good games for fans to watch. One that may not be talked about much will feature the Hawks traveling to Orlando to take on the Magic. Even though the Magic have struggled this season, they should still be able to make this a fun game to watch.

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Hawks have started the season with a 13-14 record. It certainly isn't what they were hoping for, but they have time to turn things around. Atlanta is coming off of a tough 132-126 loss against the Rockets in its last outing.

    On the other side of the court, the Magic have a 5-23 record coming into this game. Orlando is headed toward yet another high draft pick. In their last game, the Magic ended up losing to the Lakers by a final score of 106-94.

    While there is no question that the Hawks should win this game, the Magic are not a team to take lightly. Orlando is more than capable of pulling off an upset. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

