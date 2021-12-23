How to Watch Hawks at 76ers

Minus Trae Young and Clint Capela, the Hawks head to Philadelphia to face the 76ers.

In a slump-busting effort, Joel Embiid and the 76ers broke a three-game losing streak on Monday when they beat the Celtics 108-103 behind Embiid’s season-high 41 points. Now, they return home to host a depleted Hawks roster before embarking on a three-game road trip.

The Hawks had struggled before COVID-19 protocols gutted their roster and come into tonight’s game on the tail end of a back-to-back in the midst of seven losses in their last 10 games.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers:

Match Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Hawks will be without guard Trae Young and Clint Capela for the second consecutive game and will need some help trying to replace their scoring punch. In last night's 104-98 loss at home to Orlando, forward Cam Reddish answered the call, dropping 34 points on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. Forward John Collins contributed with a double-double, scoring 28 points and adding 12 rebounds on a night when no other Hawks managed double figures scoring.

Embiid had a monster showing in his last matchup against Atlanta on Dec. 3, scoring 28 points, pulling 12 rebounds and helping Philadelphia secure a 98-96 road win.

This is the third and final game between these squads this season, as the 76ers were victorious in both of the previous matchups.

