How to Watch Hawks at 76ers

Trae Young and the Hawks look to bounce back from a road loss as they travel to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Saturday features an NBA showdown of two strong teams in the Eastern Conference in the Hawks and 76ers.

Both of these teams are 3–2 through their first five games of their seasons. The Hawks currently sit in fourth in the Southeast, while the Sixers are second in the Atlantic.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers Today Online:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Hawks opened their season with a win against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks before dropping their next game to the Cavaliers by six points. They won two straight against the Pistons and the Pelicans before losing their most recent game to the Wizards by 11.

The Sixers opened their season with a win against the Pelicans before losing to the Nets by five. They went on to beat the Thunder and then lose to the Knicks by three. They won their most recent game 110–102 against the Pistons.

Between John Collins and Clint Capela, Atlanta currently ranks second in the NBA in rebounds per game.

Philadelphia has shooters all around, as they rank second in field-goal percentage, second in free-throw percentage and third in three-point percentage in the NBA.

Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia with 21.4 points per game and John Collins leads the Hawks in rebounds with 10.4 per game. If Philadelphia can contain Trae Young, who is averaging 24.2 points per game, the 76ers' odds of winning increase tremendously.

