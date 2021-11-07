How to Watch Hawks at Suns

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hawks and the Suns meet Saturday in a matchup that almost came to fruition in last year's NBA Finals.
    The Hawks (4–5) and the Suns (5–4) started the season like polar opposites, but they have each regressed toward the mean ahead of their meeting Saturday.

    The Hawks started 3–1 while the Suns started 1–3, but since then have moved in the opposite directions.

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    The Suns are starting to get their groove back after their early-season swoon, winning three straight, including their most recent game against the Rockets, a 123–111 victory.

    In their last five games, the Hawks have gone 1–4, with their defense slipping during their down stretch. They were allowing 97.7 points to opponents in their early season games, since then are allowing 117.6 points to opponents.

    The Hawks feasted on struggling teams early, then started slipping against better opponents. They will be without Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) for today’s game.

    Dario Saric (knee) is out for the Suns, while Cameron Payne (hamstring) is questionable.

    Last season, the Suns were crisp, efficient and outplayed their opponents. This season, they need to get back to that form of basketball if they want to make a return trip to the NBA Finals.

    November
    6
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    10:00
    PM/ET
