How to Watch Hawks at Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have hit a new low as they are in the basement of the Northwest Division with the Atlanta Hawks coming to town.

The Atlanta Hawks (16-19) ended 2021 with a win while the Portland Trail Blazers (13-23) finished the year with a loss, dropping them to last place in the Northwest Division to finish 2021. Whenever these two teams are on the schedule it is an All-Star matchup between two very good teams and two of the best scoring guards in the league in Trae Young and Damian Lillard.

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Hawks are coming off a thrilling win over one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season behind Trae Young’s 35 points and 11 assists. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is the first game between these two teams this season, with the teams splitting their games each of the last two seasons.

These are two relatively similar teams on paper. The Hawks are averaging 110.6 points per game (No. 10), while the Blazers are scoring 108.2 points per game (No. 14).

The Hawks are giving up 110.5 points per game to opponents (No. 24) and the Blazers are giving up 112.7 points per game to their opponents (No. 27).

They both have star small guards that can be a one man offense, but that has not been enough for their teams to get over the hump and win games.

Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.4 assists per game, while Lillard is averaging 24.0 points and 7.3 assists per game.

Each team has made the Conference Finals in the past three years, surprising many in the league.

Now, they have both taken massive steps back and really need to get some wins on the board to start 2022 right if they are going to make the playoffs outright or the play-in tournament in the conference.

