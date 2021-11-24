How to Watch Hawks at Spurs

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hawks might have found some rhythm in their season, winning five games in a row with Trae Young playing All-NBA basketball. Wednesday, they take on the Spurs.
    Author:

    This season, the Hawks (9-9) have had an up-and-down journey while the Spurs (4-12) have mostly seen the downs. Two of the most exciting young point guards in the NBA today take centerstage with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray battling it out.

    How to Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

    Watch Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Young and the Hawks continue to roll, winning their fifth game in a row against the Thunder:

    After the Hawks dropped six games in a row, they turned into the skid and got their act together. 

    During this stretch, Young has looked more like the All-NBA level player he was last year. Over the past five games, he is averaging 26.4 points, 8.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds on 46-43-93 and getting to the line 6.0 times a game. All of that is up from the first 13 games of the season.

    This season, the Spurs are leaning hard into the zig while everyone is zagging. They are taking the most two-point shots of any team this season and the second least amount of threes.

    They share the ball well, play energetic defense and work well together.

    The problem is they are not able to keep up teams with go-to scorers. They get worn down by more seasoned, talented teams and struggle to close games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
